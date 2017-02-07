Neighbors concerned after fatal shooting on Byron Road

Albany Police say Brian White was shot and killed on Byron Road Monday night. (Source: Facebook)

Albany Police believe Brian White, 26, was shot and killed inside an apartment on Byron Road Monday night.

Neighbors told WALB that they've heard fighting and even gunshots coming from that area on Byron Road before.

One neighbor said it's sad to hear someone was killed, but that it is not necessarily shocking news.

Albany Police investigators were going door to door Tuesday morning, checking with neighbors to see if they saw or heard anything.

Police said hospital staff told police that White had been dropped off at Phoebe Putney Monday night by two men in a black Ford Mustang.

Investigators said White had a single gunshot wound to his upper body area.

A third man, possibly a witness, was seen in the parking lot, and taken to the police station for questioning.

"At this point, we're just looking for information," said Albany Police Sergeant Phares Taylor. "If anyone has anything, then they can give us a call, they could call tips, or give us a call personally. We've been handing out cards and stuff like that to just get information."

Animal Control was also out at the scene Tuesday.

No charges or arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

