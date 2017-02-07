Neighbors concerned after fatal shooting on Byron Road - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Neighbors concerned after fatal shooting on Byron Road

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Albany Police say Brian White was shot and killed on Byron Road Monday night. (Source: Facebook) Albany Police say Brian White was shot and killed on Byron Road Monday night. (Source: Facebook)
Byron Road fatal shooting. (Source: WALB) Byron Road fatal shooting. (Source: WALB)
Sgt. Phares Taylor (Source: WALB) Sgt. Phares Taylor (Source: WALB)
Byron Road fatal shooting investigation. (Source: WALB) Byron Road fatal shooting investigation. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Police believe Brian White, 26, was shot and killed inside an apartment on Byron Road Monday night. 

MORE: Albany shooting victim identified, investigation continues

Neighbors told WALB that they've heard fighting and even gunshots coming from that area on Byron Road before. 

One neighbor said it's sad to hear someone was killed, but that it is not necessarily shocking news. 

Albany Police investigators were going door to door Tuesday morning, checking with neighbors to see if they saw or heard anything.

Police said hospital staff told police that White had been dropped off at Phoebe Putney Monday night by two men in a black Ford Mustang.

Investigators said White had a single gunshot wound to his upper body area. 

A third man, possibly a witness, was seen in the parking lot, and taken to the police station for questioning. 

"At this point, we're just looking for information," said Albany Police Sergeant Phares Taylor. "If anyone has anything, then they can give us a call, they could call tips, or give us a call personally.  We've been handing out cards and stuff like that to just get information."

Animal Control was also out at the scene Tuesday. 

No charges or arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.  

  Thomasville Police urging residents to 'See Something, Say Something'

    Thomasville Police urging residents to 'See Something, Say Something'

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-05-12 00:06:48 GMT
    (Source:TPD)(Source:TPD)

    Thomasville Police said they are seeing a big rise in crime lately. "This amount of crime is happening consistently; it's a huge problem," said Capt. Maurice Holmes, TPD. Officers said just this year they have responded to 85 burglaries and more than 90 car break ins.

  Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -4.39".

  Some Tift Co. schools to require uniforms

    Some Tift Co. schools to require uniforms

    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-05-11 23:28:07 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Several Tift County Schools will require students to wear uniforms during the 2017-2018 school year.

