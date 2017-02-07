FIRST ALERT: Chance of severe weather Tuesday night

Southwest Georgia could be impacted by severe weather Tuesday night. (Source: NWS Tallahassee)

Ahead of that risk, Chief Meteorologist Yolando Amadeo has declared a First Alert Weather Day.

The Storm Prediction Center has extended the slight risk area farther eastward into portions of southwest Georgia.

The main threats continue to be damaging wind gusts and large hail with impacts to trees and power lines.

However, cannot rule out an isolated tornado or two.

It is possible that a tornado watch could be issued later this afternoon.

