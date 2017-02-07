Nashville gears up for chili cook-off

Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -4.39".More >>
Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -4.39".More >>
Several Tift County Schools will require students to wear uniforms during the 2017-2018 school year.More >>
Several Tift County Schools will require students to wear uniforms during the 2017-2018 school year.More >>
Governor Deal signed an executive order Thursday afternoon lifting the travel restrictions in the West Mims area.More >>
Governor Deal signed an executive order Thursday afternoon lifting the travel restrictions in the West Mims area.More >>
South Georgia farmers are begging mother nature for some rain. Drought conditions are becoming an issue for their crops. Drought levels reached a new high today across the southern part of the state.More >>
South Georgia farmers are begging mother nature for some rain. Drought conditions are becoming an issue for their crops. Drought levels reached a new high today across the southern part of the state.More >>
Several Miller County students and teachers have been sent to doctors for further evaluation, after the second round of tuberculosis tests are released.More >>
Several Miller County students and teachers have been sent to doctors for further evaluation, after the second round of tuberculosis tests are released.More >>