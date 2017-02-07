Nashville gears up for chili cook-off

Money raised at the cook-off goes to helping downtown local businesses. (Source: WALB)

Nashville is gearing up for its annual Chili Cook-Off. (Source: WALB)

You can eat or make chili for a good cause in Nashville.

The City is gearing up for its annual Chili Cook-Off.

Money raised at the cook-off goes to helping downtown local businesses.

This year, part of the proceeds will also be donated to help with storm relief.

City officials said the event gets folks downtown and checking out all the local shops the City has to offer.

"Events like this and funds like this are all to really get people downtown," said Main Street Director Jill Wise, "To visit the businesses we have and the restaurants we have and to keep the business local."

Registration for the Chili Cook-Off ends Wednesday. To register, call the Main Street office at 229-686-5527.

The event is February 25th at Connie's Children Park downtown.

It is open to the public.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.