SBA loans available for businesses, organizations hit by storms - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

SBA loans available for businesses, organizations hit by storms

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
Connect
(Source: SBA) (Source: SBA)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Small Business Administration says that businesses and private nonprofit organizations hit by January storms and tornadoes can borrow up to $2 million from the SBA.

This money can be used to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, inventory, machinery, equipment, and other business assets. 

The loans are available in these counties- Atkinson,  Baker, Ben Hill, Brooks, Calhoun, Coffee, Colquitt, Dodge, Dooly, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Mitchell, Pulaski, Sumter, Telfair, Terrell, and Tift.

Interest rates are as low as 3.125% for businesses and 2.5% for nonprofit organizations, and 1.5% for homeowners and renters. You can takes up to 30 years to repay.  

You can register online at or on a mobile device here

You can call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. 

You must return applications for physical property damage by March 27, 2017.  

The deadline to return economic injury applications is October 26, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Rainfall Gauge

    Rainfall Gauge

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -4.39".

    More >>

    Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.31"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 16.48"; -/+ Year to Date -4.39".

    More >>

  • Some Tift Co. schools to require uniforms

    Some Tift Co. schools to require uniforms

    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-05-11 23:28:07 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Several Tift County Schools will require students to wear uniforms during the 2017-2018 school year.

    More >>

    Several Tift County Schools will require students to wear uniforms during the 2017-2018 school year.

    More >>

  • Gov. Deal lifts traveling restrictions

    Gov. Deal lifts traveling restrictions

    Thursday, May 11 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-05-11 21:25:22 GMT
    Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)Governor Nathan Deal (Source: Governor's Office)

    Governor Deal signed an executive order Thursday afternoon lifting the travel restrictions in the West Mims area. 

    More >>

    Governor Deal signed an executive order Thursday afternoon lifting the travel restrictions in the West Mims area. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly