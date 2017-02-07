Deputies chase, capture Coffee man

A man who was violating a court order ran from deputies who tried to arrest him Monday, but was caught four hours later.

They went to a house on on Country Meadows Road, where 21-year-old Ariel Martinez, of Millwood, was banned by a family protective order.

They saw Martinez on the front porch, and he took off running. Deputies went into the woods looking for him, with a Ware State Prison dog unit.

Authorities caught up with him as he tried to get into a pickup truck off Highway 158 East.

They arrested him, and transported him to the Coffee County Jail.

Martinez faces charges of aggravated stalking and obstruction of law enforcement.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.