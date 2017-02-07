Do you know where to go in severe weather? Learn how to prepare

Do you know where you should be when severe weather strikes? (Source: Pixabay)

Do you know where you should be when severe weather strikes?

South Georgia saw two major severe weather events in January. But the threat isn't over yet.

Watch Thursday at 6PM

Chief Meteorologist Yolanda Amadeo explains where you need to be and why you need to be there in severe weather.

February 6-10 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Georgia. Learn new ways to be prepared.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.