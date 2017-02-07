GBI identifies two men in officer involved shooting

About 6:30 Saturday morning, February 4, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office asked the Thomasville Field Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to probe a shooting case that involved a deputy.

Tuesday, the GBI said that Peter Torres was shot, and that the deputy involved in the case was Joshua Alan Luke.

The incident happened in the 100 block Blackberry Lane in Moultrie.

Torres is in a Macon hospital, recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Luke began his service with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2016.

The GBI said that once the investigation into the use of force is completed, it will be turned over to the Colquitt County District Attorney’s Office. Any charges against Torres will be handled by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Thomasville GBI Regional Office at 229-225-4090.

