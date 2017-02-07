Program replaces medications for storm victims

Yesterday around 6pm officers with Americus Police officers responded were called to the Quick Stop convenience store in the 1700 block of North MLK Jr. Boulevard, to an armed robbery in progress.More >>
A man who crashed his car into an East Albany apartment building was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.More >>
The Tift County Sheriff's Office recently purchased new protective vests for detention officers to keep them safe from inmate attacks.More >>
Dougherty County will be offering certain services to the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB), an opportunity that the county says it’s looking forward to.More >>
A Lake City food manufacturer is recalling turkey and ham sandwich products, which include an ingredient that was recalled for potential listeria contamination.More >>
