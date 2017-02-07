Program replaces medications for storm victims

The program is only for those impacted by the January storms. (Source:WALB)

The program provides prescriptions free of charge to verified storm victims. (Source:WALB)

The United Way of Southwest Georgia (SWGA), Albany Area Primary Health Care, and U-Save-It Pharmacy are joining together to help those impacted by last month’s storms.

Storm victims who lost their prescriptions in the severe weather can have them replaced thanks to the collaborative program.

First, those in need should call (229) 888-6559 to begin the verification process.

Medications will only be provided free of charge to verified individuals who were impacted by the storms.

If an individual is not an existing patient of an Albany Area Primary Health Care facility, he or she may need to go to one of the three clinics: South Albany Medical Center, East Albany Medical Center, or Hotz Scoggins Family Medical Center.

Once an individual has submitted the requested information, organizers are asking for 24 hours to verify the information.

A program representative will call the storm victim to let them know when the prescription is ready and where to pick it up.

If a storm victim cannot get to a U-Save-It location, he or she needs to let a representative know during the verification process.

LaKisha Bryant Bruce, President and CEO of the United Way of SWGA, said the program is another great way to help storm victims.

“Medication is not something that we often think about immediately. We think about the food and the clothing, but medication is a very important need. And if someone had just filled their medications and they have other things that they need to spend their money on, this is a great way to help someone out,” Bruce said.

The funding for the program is coming from the United Way of SWGA’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Those still looking to help storm victims can donate to the fund by clicking here .

The deadline for the program is Tuesday, February 28, 2017.