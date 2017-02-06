Albany shooting victim identified, investigation continues

Tuesday morning, Albany Police identified the victim as Brian White, who had a single gunshot wound to his upper body. (Source: Facebook)

Officials are investigating the area they believe a fatal shooting happened. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department is investigating the death of a 26-year-old man.

Tuesday morning, Albany Police identified the victim as Brian White, who had a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

Hospital staff told police that White had been dropped at off Phoebe Putney by two men in a black Ford Mustang.

A third man, possibly a witness, was seen in the parking lot, and taken to the police station for questioning.

Police believe that White was shot in apartment on Byron Road.

No charges or arrests have been made at this time.

Their investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.