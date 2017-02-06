Albany shooting victim identified, investigation continues

The memorial service will be held at Mangham Auditorium on Saturday at 2 p.m.More >>
Airman Gabriele K. Willis has completed an intensive, eight-week program.More >>
A man who crashed his car into an East Albany apartment building was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.More >>
Yesterday around 6pm officers with Americus Police officers responded were called to the Quick Stop convenience store in the 1700 block of North MLK Jr. Boulevard, to an armed robbery in progress.More >>
The Tift County Sheriff's Office recently purchased new protective vests for detention officers to keep them safe from inmate attacks.More >>
