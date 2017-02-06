Albany shooting victim identified, investigation continues

Hundreds of students graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Thursday, but for eight of the graduates, it was much more special than a typical commencement ceremony. That's because they made history.More >>
International businesses are cashing in on South Georgia in a big way.More >>
The memorial service will be held at Mangham Auditorium on Saturday at 2 p.m.More >>
Firefighters in Thomas County now have new mattresses to sleep on thanks to a donation from a local company. Woodhaven Industries Furniture Company out of Cairo donated the beds. They were given to several stations throughout the county. Woodhaven staff said they are happy to help local first responders in anyway they can.More >>
The city of Thomasville is hosting one of many open house events tonight focusing on a 10 year comprehensive plan. This is required by the state of Georgia for every city. Thomasville leaders said this year they are trying something a little different, letting the community play a huge role in developing the plan.More >>
