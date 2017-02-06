Burglary suspect nabbed after homeowner's live video

Russell Roberts was arrested after he was identified by a homeowner's live video, which officials said shows him taking a guitar. (Source: Colquitt County Sheriff's Office)

A Moultrie man was in custody Monday night after a crime was caught on camera.

Russell Roberts was arrested after he was identified by a homeowner's live video, which officials said shows him taking a guitar.

Investigators responded to the 400 block of Tom McGee Road around 8:25 p.m. Sunday.

Because the case is still under investigation, we weren't able to get the live video.

Roberts is facing first degree burglary charges.

