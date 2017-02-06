Burglary suspect nabbed after homeowner's live video - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Burglary suspect nabbed after homeowner's live video

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A Moultrie man was in custody Monday night after a crime was caught on camera. 

Russell Roberts was arrested after he was identified by a homeowner's live video, which officials said shows him taking a guitar. 

Investigators responded to the 400 block of Tom McGee Road around 8:25 p.m. Sunday. 

Because the case is still under investigation, we weren't able to get the live video.

Roberts is facing first degree burglary charges. 

