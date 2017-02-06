City leaders hope to build homes for storm survivors

City leaders said there were about 600 properties on the market - including some on Cochran and Willard Avenues. (Source: WALB)

Albany City leaders joined forces in hopes to build homes for storm victims.

Commissioners B.J. Fletcher and Roger Marietta and Flint River Habitat for Humanity representatives discussed ways to find city-owned, vacant property, that could potentially be used for storm survivors.

There were about 600 properties on the market - including some on Cochran and Willard Avenues.

Commissioner Fletcher said rehabbing a property is quick but it takes at least six months to build a home.

"We've got several properties and if we can put them homes back on the tax role, it's just a win win for the taxpayers and the people that will move into them," said Fletcher.

Commissioner Fletcher plans to build or rehab 70 homes, which equates to $4.5 million undertaking.

And Fletcher believed she could reach the goal if she finds 50,000 people within the Tri-State area to donate $10 per month over one year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.