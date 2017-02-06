Worth County woman uncovers manger display during storm cleanup

The progress of storm damage cleanup three weeks later. (Source: WALB)

It's now week three since the deadly tornado touched down, and Michelle Andrews and her husband Scott were still picking up the pieces.

But if you had seen the before and after pictures of the storm damage, you'd be shocked to see how far this Worth County family has come since the devastating storm.

"Please let me turn it over and it not be broken and baby Jesus is perfect," said Michelle.

A little dirt didn't hurt, but both baby Jesus and Mary were found scattered in the woods.

"A little dirty but that's washable," explained Michelle.

Some of the items from Michelle's manger display that she stumbled upon during the cleanup.

"You were just crushed and it felt like a death of a close family member, that's exactly what it felt like," said Michelle.

Michelle and six others huddled in the bathroom as the eye of the storm whipped through her neighborhood not once but twice.

"When it hit the second time none of thought we had a second chance," said Michelle.

Initial photos showed how dozens of trees were clipped, some had even toppled their trucks.

Scott Andrews said he even had to get a man with an excavator to dig up the trees.

"Every time you turnaround there was somebody else different coming up wanting to know what they could do or what we needed done," recalled Scott.

Volunteers became their help and motivation.

"We couldn't get motivated, we didn't have a starting point, we've got this big mess and where do you start," said Michelle.

But thanks to countless volunteers, they started and are nearly finished.

"Every time that I find something that's not broke you know I'm happy, you know I'm not going to find everything but that's okay," said Michelle.

The family said they weren't able to salvage many items.

But they were thankful for the little things they were able to keep and how far they've come in three weeks.

copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.