Church focuses on helping storm victims

The group identified a need for cleaning supplies (Source:WALB)

An Albany group that usually helps families in-need, has shifted its focus to storm relief.

Soldiers for Christ Ministry is collecting donations for storm victims.

Members typically assist families in difficult financial situations.

Minister Rebekah Riddle say volunteers helped her during the January 2nd storm. So, she felt obligated to return the favor.

"They came and removed those trees," said Riddle. "With that, we decided that we wanted to do something else and do what we usually do, which is give back."

You can contact the Soldiers for Christ Ministry at 229-603-0365.

