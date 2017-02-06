'Back to Business Resource Center' helps storm victims

The center will be open on Mondays (Source:WALB)

Different groups were available to help (Source:WALB)

Albany businesses facing storm related losses now have another tool to get back on track.

The 'Back to Business Resource Center' opened its doors Monday in the Candy Room at the Riverfront Resource Center located at 125 Pine Avenue.

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and several other state and local organizations showed up to assist businesses.

Economic Development Commission President Justin Strickland said the group noticed the needs of those affected directly and indirectly.

"That's why we decided to band together with this group of people to start the 'Back to Business Resource Center'," said Strickland. "To help them do what they do best. That is to be in business, create jobs, and help keep the economy in Albany-Dougherty County thriving."

The Back to Business Resource Center will be open on Mondays from three to five.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.