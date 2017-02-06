Albany mayor to host lunch for storm victims

Albany's Mayor is hosting a lunch for victims of the January storms at the Albany Civic Center.

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard announced that she will host several former Southwest Georgia residents, who are now employed by Frito Lay in Warner Robins, to serve lunch to those impacted by the storms on Tuesday.

The lunch will begin at 11:30 Tuesday morning, and the Mayor hopes the community will come and thank the Warner Robins group for supporting the storm relief effort.

