GSP cracks down on drunk driving during Super Bowl weekend

Following the Super Bowl last night, Georgia State Patrol troopers say they are surprised at the number of DUIs they handed out over the weekend.

They credit this to it being Super Bowl weekend.

Although they understand folks like to enjoy themselves during the big game.

They say they are shocked at how many people still don't realize what drunk driving can do to you or others on the road.

Troopers want to remind people that regardless of the occasion, there are always safer ways to get home.

"That's all it takes is a phone call. There's wrecker services, there's cab services, I don't know about how many Uber drivers are in this area but you can get you a ride but you have to make the effort," said Trooper Robert Corbin, Post 40.

He added that they are not trying to prevent anyone from having fun but just trying to keep everyone on the roads safe.

Another thing they want to remind folks... it does not matter how close you may be to your home or destination, do not risk it.

