Free car seats at Tift County Health Department

The Tift County Health Department has partnered with The Tift County Sheriff's Office to help parents keep their children safe while driving.

The Tift County Health Department has been awarded a 2017 Car Seat Grant to provide car seats and education to financially eligible families in Tift County.

The grant is funded by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

The Tift County Sheriff's Office will host a class to educate parents and on how to properly install and use car seats.

They will also offer car seat inspections and provide car and booster seats to financially eligible families.

"We just want to make sure that children are safe. That's our number one priority. We are here to make sure all children are in the correct seats," said Chenoa Coker, clinic nurse.



The class will last a few hours and will allow parents to actually install the car seat in to their cars.



The cost of the class is $10.

You can register at the health department during their business hours.

Their hours can be found on their website.

