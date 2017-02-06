Valdosta native helps make Super Bowl history

"Everybody on the couch was going, 'There's Malcolm! He's in!'" said Malcolm Mitchell's former 11th grader teacher Holly Stone. (Source: WALB)

Believe it or not, not everyone in Georgia was pulling for the Falcons during the Super Bowl Sunday night.

It's not what you expect to see the day after the Super Bowl, South Georgia teachers in Patriots gear.

Teachers at Valdosta High School were excited after the Patriots pulled out a win during the first ever overtime in Super Bowl history.

"Everybody on the couch was going, 'There's Malcolm! He's in!'" said Malcolm Mitchell's former 11th grader teacher Holly Stone.

Malcolm Mitchell, a former Wildcat experienced his first Super Bowl Sunday as a rookie for the New England Patriots.

"Was this the boy that was in my classroom that was such a handful and now he's doing such great stuff??" said Stone.

A proud moment for teachers at Valdosta High School.

Lining the walls of classrooms you see newspaper clippings, magazine covers, and pictures of Malcolm. Soon teachers will have a new picture to add to the collection.

"He's there, he's done it! It was so magnificent!" said Stone, "And for a rookie to come out and play the way he played last night, we couldn't ask for anything else."

Stone said she talked to the football player last night.

"He's still in that surreal place that he just can't believe it. But all that hard work really did pay off," said Stone.

She admits the game was some what of an emotional roller coaster, but she could not be more proud of her former student.

"I can't believe it. I won't believe it until I see the Super Bowl ring," said Stone.

Teachers said Malcolm is also successful off the field.

He spent some time in Valdosta last year promoting his children's book to students.

Teachers hope to see Malcolm back in Winnersville soon... of course with that championship ring.

