Coffee Co. officials investigate after body found

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Officials with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office are working to identify a body after it was discovered Monday in the Green Acres community.

The body is that of a white male, and the wooded area it was found has been the focus of recent searches for a missing Coffee County resident, Shawn Brooker.

The body has been sent to the GBI lab for autopsy to identify it.

