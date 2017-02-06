Local breweries hope to sell beer on-site

Georgia Beer Company is a local brewery set to open by September. (Source: WALB)

A proposed bill would allow local breweries to sell up to a case of beer on-site, something owners of Georgia Beer Company in Valdosta said could be a game changer.

Unlocking the door to their new building downtown isn't the only thing the owners are excited about.

"As an up and coming start up brewery the timing is amazing. It's definitely got us all excited," said Chris Jones, owner.

A new proposed bill, Senate Bill 85, could mean Georgia Beer Company could sell its product on-site when they open.

"It lets us take advantage of cash flow and revenue that before we wouldn't have been able too," explained Jones.

A change some people said is long overdue.

"Our breweries in Georgia are kind of lagging behind the rest of the country," said Valdosta's Main Street Director, Ellen Hill, "With breweries in the state being able to sell up to a case of beer from the local brewery is a big, big, it's a huge change for us."

Currently, breweries in Georgia have to go through distributors to sell products.

So, many beer-lovers are hopeful the bill will pass.

"It's good for Georgia, it's good for brewers in Georgia, and it's good for consumers," explained Jones.

And Valdosta officials said they agree.

"It will really boost jobs, it will help the brewery grow, grow faster," Hill said.

If the bill passes it will go into affect September 1.

