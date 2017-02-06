Mediacom: Nearly 1,200 still without cable

Are you still without cable?

Mediacom told WALB that approximately 1,200 customers are without access to high speed internet, cable, and/or landline phones.

In those locations, Mediacom said they're not seeing modem activity.

Right now, the company is working to rebuild about 30 miles of damage from the second round of storms.

They had crews south of Albany this weekend working to replace fibers.

Approximately 99 percent of the victims from the January second storms have gotten their cable back.

