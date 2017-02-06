Albany attorney inducted into national hall of fame

Famed Albany attorney, Tommy Malone, was inducted into the National Trial Lawyers Hall of Fame Monday afternoon during the annual ceremony in Miami, Florida. (Source: WALB)

Famed Albany attorney, Tommy Malone, was inducted into the National Trial Lawyers Hall of Fame Monday afternoon during the annual ceremony in Miami, Florida.

During his acceptance speech, Malone said he was "amazed that a country boy from Albany" who faced "many odds", was able to succeed in winning pivotal court cases, especially noting his work on behalf of civil rights and representing people who were powerless.

He told the audience of 500 plus people that he was diagnosed with terminal cancer, said he is spending more time reflecting on the experiences from his past, and shared several life-lessons with the audience.

Malone said "I am proud of the life I have lived" and that not being afraid to "take on the power structure" is a "calling to serve".

He was joined by his wife, Debbie, and son, Adam, was honored alongside other legendary attorneys, including F. Lee Bailey, Morris Dees and Mark Geragos.

