Crews clean up hazards, debris after tornadoes damage Kitty's Flea Market

Crews are hard at work at Kitty's Flea Market, clearing the damage January's tornado left behind.

Progress is being made, but the question is, 'When will Kitty's Flea Market open?'

Vendors said they're heartbroken to see how serious the damage was, especially when considering the dilemma it created for the vendors who depend on their booths for a living.

The flea market has been closed to vendors since the devastating storms, leaving some without a means of income.

Rebecca Sykes said she's been working there for over 15 years.

This is her only job at the moment, and it's difficult not knowing when she'll be able to be employed again.

"I never once thought a tornado would hit it and a lot of people depend on it, so it's awful," she said. "It's awful, but I'm glad they're starting work on it so I can reopen and hopefully start working again."

Albany Chief Code Enforcement Officer Robert Carter said they met with the owner of Kitty's Flea Market Monday to discuss their plans for demolition and reconstruction.

Right now, the priority is cleaning up the hazards such as the dilapidated structures and pieces of tin roof dangling from limbs.

Once that's cleaned up, Carter said the owner of the flea market will hire a local contractor to help reconstruct the structures.

Rebecca said she was told it could take another few months until the flea market reopens.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.