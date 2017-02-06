Lee County woman needs help saving dogs

She says the fences in her home will take too long to move. (Source: WALB)

Some dogs were taken from animal shelters to avoid being put down. (Source: WALB)

Terrell needs igloos to be able to move the dogs quickly. (Source: WALB)

A Lee county woman is trying to save 55 dogs, or she may have to put them down. She has a place for them but not the financial means.

Since Kim Terrell and her husband bought their property in 2006, caring for the dogs have been their life.

"Our whole life, our finances, everything we do every single day is to get up and fight for these animals that have been thrown away. Shelters don't want to kill them so they call us," said Terrell.

Although a resident of Lee County, she serves as the Terrell County Humane society.

She and her husband have been taking animals in from the streets and from shelters so they wouldn't have to be put down.

Right now her property is home to 55 dogs.

"What we have now has literally taken years," said Terrell as she looked out at her near 15 acres of land.

After a rezoning issue stirred up in Lee County in 2013 she's been in a legal battle with the county.

MORE: Lee Co. zoning dispute puts animal rescue operation in danger

"A nightmare doesn't really cover it," explained Terrell.

Since losing the battle in August, she admits she's been defeated.

"I fought, I fought every way I could fight," said Terrell as her emotions began to take control. "And we begged this county to help us because they saw what we did, they knew we were honest people."

Per court order on January 30, Terrell was given 45 days to move the dogs from her property.

"We lost and we have to live with it," sighed Terrell. "But I have to save these animals."

A generous landowner, who wishes to remain anonymous, has given her land temporarily but she said the funds to move the dogs and put fencing and lights totals more than 30 thousand dollars.

"We need igloos, we need dog shelters because everything we've built out here is permanent. We're looking at several thousands and thousands of dollars that the humane society just doesn't have," said Terrell.

Terrell said if she can't come up with the funds, the future for the dogs isn't bright.

"If I can't save them, I will be forced to do something I don't think I could even live with," said Terrell.

Terrell says the county told her she can give some of the dogs to the animal shelter, but she says at least 10 of them came from there so the shelter wouldn't have to put them down.

If you want to help with a financial or igloo donation, you can by going here or to the gofundme page.

You can also donate igloos or drop off donations at the Bush Animal Clinic on Dawson Road or the Veterinary Hospital At Oakland Plantation.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.