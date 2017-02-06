South Georgia region basketball tournament brackets

Region tournament brackets for south Georgia high school basketball:

REGION 1-AAAAAAA (All Games at Lowndes):

Boys:

Play-in game: #3 Colquitt Co. 50, #4 Camden Co. 38

Semifinal: #3 Colquitt Co. 76, #2 Lowndes 55

Final: #3 Colquitt Co. 47, Tift Co. 64

Girls:

Play-in game: #3 Lowndes 61, #4 Camden Co. 53

Semifinal: #3 Lowndes 66, #2 Tift Co. 65

Final: #3 Lowndes 52, #1 Colquitt Co. 76

REGION 1-AAAAAA (All games at Coffee):

Boys:

Play-in game: #4 Lee Co. 73, #5 Houston Co. 69

Semifinal: #3 Northside-WR 71, #2 Valdosta 67

Semifinal: #4 Lee Co. 71, #1 Coffee 69

Third place game: #2 Valdosta, 60 #1 Coffee 72

Final: #4 Lee Co. 59, #3 Northside-WR 58

Girls:

Play-in game: #5 Coffee 53, #4 Lee Co. 50

Semifinal: #3 Valdosta 43, #2 Houston Co. 31

Semifinal: #1 Northside-WR 59, #5 Coffee 39

Third-place game: #5 Coffee 39, #2 Houston Co. 40

Final: #1 Northside-WR 51, #3 Valdosta 46

REGION 1-AAAAA (Semis and finals played at Warner Robins):

Boys:

Play-in game: #4 Bainbridge 67, #5 Thomas Co. Central 38

Semifinal: #3 Veterans 60, #2 Harris Co. 49

Semifinal: #4 Bainbridge 71, #1 Warner Robins 84

3rd place game: #4 Bainbridge 53, #2 Harris Co. 56

Final: #3 Veterans 41, Warner Robins 61

Girls:

Play-in game: #4 Veterans 53, #5 Thomas Co. Central 50

Semifinal: #3 Harris Co. 36, #2 Bainbridge 60

Semifinal: #4 Veterans 62, #1 Warner Robins 65

3rd place game: #4 Veterans 36, #3 Harris Co. 50

Final: #2 Bainbridge 51, #1 Warner Robins 56

REGION 1-AAAA (Semis, finals played at Carver-Columbus):

Boys:

Play-in game: #5 Northside, Columbus 56, #8 Cairo 40

Quarterfinal: #3 Westover 63, #7 Hardaway 44

Semifinal: #2 Carver-Columbus 68, #3 Westover 62

Semifinal: #1 Americus-Sumter 58, #4 Shaw 55

3rd place game: #3 Westover 65 , #4 Shaw 85

Final: #2 Carver-Columbus 85, #1 Americus-Sumter 63

Girls:

Play-in game: #6 Cairo 55, #7 Westover 37

Quarterfinal: #3 Americus-Sumter 77, #6 Cairo 37

Semifinal: #2 Columbus 63, #3 Americus-Sumter 44

Semifinal: #1 Carver-Columbus 71, #4 Shaw 65

3rd place game: #4 Shaw 60, #3 Americus-Sumter 54

Final: #1 Carver-Columbus 54, #2 Columbus 53

REGION 1-AAA (All games at Cook):

Boys:

Semifinal: #3 Monroe 66, #2 Worth Co. 74

Semifinal: #4 Cook 69, #1 Crisp Co. 73

Third place game: #4 Cook 61, #3 Monroe 68

Final: #2 Worth Co. 72, #1 Crisp Co. 73

Girls:

Play-in game: #4 Crisp Co. 55, #5 Worth Co. 35

Semifinal: #3 Dougherty 49, #2 Monroe 52

Semifinal: #4 Crisp Co. 41, #1 Cook 56

Third place game: #4 Crisp Co. 30, #3 Dougherty 59

Final: #2 Monroe 44, #1 Cook 35

REGION 1-AA (Semifinals and finals played at Thomasville):

Boys:

Play-in game:#4 Albany 57, #5 Berrien 47

Play-in game: #3 Early Co. 81, #6 Brooks Co. 53

Semifinal: #3 Early Co. 84, #2 Fitzgerald 79

Semifinal: #1 Thomasville 52, #4 Albany 49

Third place game: #4 Albany 71 , #2 Fitzgerald 74

Final: #3 Early Co. 74 , #1 Thomasville 65

Girls:

Play-in game: #5 Thomasville 49, #4 Brooks Co. 39

Play-in game: #3 Early Co. 59, #6 Albany 41

Semifinal: #2 Berrien 59, #3 Early Co. 44

Semifinal: #1 Fitzgerald 61, #5 Thomasville 49

Third place game: #5 Thomasville 55 , #3 Early Co. 60

Final: #1 Fitzgerald 61, #2 Berrien 49

REGION 1-A (Quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals played at Albany St. West Campus):

Boys:

Play-in game: 5W Webster Co. 51, 6W Stewart Co. 49

Play-in game: 4W Terrell Co. 71, 7W Chattahoochee Co. 32

Play-in game: 4W Terrell Co. 72, 5W Webster Co. 45

Play-in game: 4E Miller Co. 86, 5E Baker Co. 28

Quarterfinal: 2W Quitman Co. 64, 3E Seminole Co. 55

Quarterfinal: 3W Randolph-Clay 76, 2E Mitchell Co. 68

Quarterfinal: 4W Terrell Co. 51, 1E Pelham 50

Quarterfinal: 1W Calhoun Co. 49, 4E Miller Co. 46

Semifinal: 1W Calhoun Co. 77, 3W Randolph-Clay 60

Semifinal: 2W Quitman Co. 61, 4W Terrell Co. 58

Final: 2W Quitman Co. vs. 1W Calhoun Co. - Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Girls:

Play-in game: 5W Randolph-Clay 21, 6W Chattahoochee Co. 16

Play-in game: 4W Stewart Co. 42, 5W Randolph-Clay 21

Play-in game: 5E Miller Co. 53, 4E Baker Co. 38

Quarterfinal: 3E Seminole Co. 46, 2W Calhoun Co. 39

Quarterfinal: 2E Mitchell Co. 57, 3W Quitman Co. 37

Quarterfinal: 1E Pelham 62, 4W Stewart Co. 18

Quarterfinal: 1W Terrell Co. 50, 5E Miller Co. 22

Semifinal: 1E Pelham 67, 3E Seminole Co. 20

Semifinal: 2E Mitchell Co. 49, 1W Terrell Co. 50

Final: 1E Pelham 54, 1W Terrell Co. 20

REGION 2-A (Semis, finals at Clinch Co.):

Boys:

2nd round: #6 Telfair Co. 59, #7 Atkinson Co. 49

2nd round: #5 Lanier Co. 85, #8 Charlton Co. 55

Quarterfinal: #4 Irwin Co. 61, #5 Lanier Co. 55

Quarterfinal: #3 Wilcox Co. 60, #6 Telfair Co. 56

Semifinal: #3 Wilcox Co. 88, #2 Turner Co. 67

Semifinal: #4 Irwin Co. 35, #1 Clinch Co. 71

Final: #3 Wilcox Co. vs. #1 Clinch Co. - Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Girls:

Play-in game: #8 Clinch Co. 33, #9 Irwin Co. 27

2nd round: #6 Atkinson Co. 39, #7 Charlton Co. 35

2nd round: #8 Clinch Co. 41, #5 Echols Co. 39

Quarterfinal: #4 Lanier Co. 64, #8 Clinch Co. 36

Quarterfinal: #3 Turner Co. 50, #6 Atkinson Co. 39

Semifinal: #3 Turner Co. 40, #2 Wilcox Co. 37

Semifinal: #4 Lanier Co. 19, #1 Telfair Co. 65

Final: #3 Turner Co. 35, #1 Telfair Co. 54

GICAA REGION 1-AA (Games at Central Fellowship):

Boys:

Play-in game: #5 Skipstone vs. #4 Covenant- Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Semifinal: Skipstone/Covenant vs. #1 Sherwood Christian- Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

Semifinal: #3 Calvary Christian vs. #2 Central Fellowship- Thursday at 8:00 p.m.

Third place game: Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Final: Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Girls:

Play-in game: #5 Calvary Christian vs. #4 Sherwood Christian- Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

Semfinal: Calvary/Sherwood winner vs. #1 Skipstone- Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Semifinal: #3 Covenant vs. #2 Central Fellowship- Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Third place game: Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Final: Friday at 6:30 p.m.

