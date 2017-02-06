South Georgia region basketball tournament brackets

Region tournament brackets for south Georgia high school basketball:
REGION 1-AAAAAAA (All Games at Lowndes):
Boys:
Play-in game: #3 Colquitt Co. 50, #4 Camden Co. 38
Semifinal: #3 Colquitt Co. 76, #2 Lowndes 55
Final: #3 Colquitt Co. 47, Tift Co. 64
Girls:
Play-in game: #3 Lowndes 61, #4 Camden Co. 53
Semifinal: #3 Lowndes 66, #2 Tift Co. 65
Final: #3 Lowndes 52, #1 Colquitt Co. 76
REGION 1-AAAAAA (All games at Coffee):
Boys:
Play-in game: #4 Lee Co. 73, #5 Houston Co. 69
Semifinal: #3 Northside-WR 71, #2 Valdosta 67
Semifinal: #4 Lee Co. 71, #1 Coffee 69
Third place game: #2 Valdosta, 60 #1 Coffee 72
Final: #4 Lee Co. 59, #3 Northside-WR 58
Girls:
Play-in game: #5 Coffee 53, #4 Lee Co. 50
Semifinal: #3 Valdosta 43, #2 Houston Co. 31
Semifinal: #1 Northside-WR 59, #5 Coffee 39
Third-place game: #5 Coffee 39, #2 Houston Co. 40
Final: #1 Northside-WR 51, #3 Valdosta 46
REGION 1-AAAAA (Semis and finals played at Warner Robins):
Boys:
Play-in game: #4 Bainbridge 67, #5 Thomas Co. Central 38
Semifinal: #3 Veterans 60, #2 Harris Co. 49
Semifinal: #4 Bainbridge 71, #1 Warner Robins 84
3rd place game: #4 Bainbridge 53, #2 Harris Co. 56
Final: #3 Veterans 41, Warner Robins 61
Girls:
Play-in game: #4 Veterans 53, #5 Thomas Co. Central 50
Semifinal: #3 Harris Co. 36, #2 Bainbridge 60
Semifinal: #4 Veterans 62, #1 Warner Robins 65
3rd place game: #4 Veterans 36, #3 Harris Co. 50
Final: #2 Bainbridge 51, #1 Warner Robins 56
REGION 1-AAAA (Semis, finals played at Carver-Columbus):
Boys:
Play-in game: #5 Northside, Columbus 56, #8 Cairo 40
Quarterfinal: #3 Westover 63, #7 Hardaway 44
Semifinal: #2 Carver-Columbus 68, #3 Westover 62
Semifinal: #1 Americus-Sumter 58, #4 Shaw 55
3rd place game: #3 Westover 65 , #4 Shaw 85
Final: #2 Carver-Columbus 85, #1 Americus-Sumter 63
Girls:
Play-in game: #6 Cairo 55, #7 Westover 37
Quarterfinal: #3 Americus-Sumter 77, #6 Cairo 37
Semifinal: #2 Columbus 63, #3 Americus-Sumter 44
Semifinal: #1 Carver-Columbus 71, #4 Shaw 65
3rd place game: #4 Shaw 60, #3 Americus-Sumter 54
Final: #1 Carver-Columbus 54, #2 Columbus 53
REGION 1-AAA (All games at Cook):
Boys:
Semifinal: #3 Monroe 66, #2 Worth Co. 74
Semifinal: #4 Cook 69, #1 Crisp Co. 73
Third place game: #4 Cook 61, #3 Monroe 68
Final: #2 Worth Co. 72, #1 Crisp Co. 73
Girls:
Play-in game: #4 Crisp Co. 55, #5 Worth Co. 35
Semifinal: #3 Dougherty 49, #2 Monroe 52
Semifinal: #4 Crisp Co. 41, #1 Cook 56
Third place game: #4 Crisp Co. 30, #3 Dougherty 59
Final: #2 Monroe 44, #1 Cook 35
REGION 1-AA (Semifinals and finals played at Thomasville):
Boys:
Play-in game:#4 Albany 57, #5 Berrien 47
Play-in game: #3 Early Co. 81, #6 Brooks Co. 53
Semifinal: #3 Early Co. 84, #2 Fitzgerald 79
Semifinal: #1 Thomasville 52, #4 Albany 49
Third place game: #4 Albany 71 , #2 Fitzgerald 74
Final: #3 Early Co. 74 , #1 Thomasville 65
Girls:
Play-in game: #5 Thomasville 49, #4 Brooks Co. 39
Play-in game: #3 Early Co. 59, #6 Albany 41
Semifinal: #2 Berrien 59, #3 Early Co. 44
Semifinal: #1 Fitzgerald 61, #5 Thomasville 49
Third place game: #5 Thomasville 55 , #3 Early Co. 60
Final: #1 Fitzgerald 61, #2 Berrien 49
REGION 1-A (Quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals played at Albany St. West Campus):
Boys:
Play-in game: 5W Webster Co. 51, 6W Stewart Co. 49
Play-in game: 4W Terrell Co. 71, 7W Chattahoochee Co. 32
Play-in game: 4W Terrell Co. 72, 5W Webster Co. 45
Play-in game: 4E Miller Co. 86, 5E Baker Co. 28
Quarterfinal: 2W Quitman Co. 64, 3E Seminole Co. 55
Quarterfinal: 3W Randolph-Clay 76, 2E Mitchell Co. 68
Quarterfinal: 4W Terrell Co. 51, 1E Pelham 50
Quarterfinal: 1W Calhoun Co. 49, 4E Miller Co. 46
Semifinal: 1W Calhoun Co. 77, 3W Randolph-Clay 60
Semifinal: 2W Quitman Co. 61, 4W Terrell Co. 58
Final: 2W Quitman Co. vs. 1W Calhoun Co. - Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls:
Play-in game: 5W Randolph-Clay 21, 6W Chattahoochee Co. 16
Play-in game: 4W Stewart Co. 42, 5W Randolph-Clay 21
Play-in game: 5E Miller Co. 53, 4E Baker Co. 38
Quarterfinal: 3E Seminole Co. 46, 2W Calhoun Co. 39
Quarterfinal: 2E Mitchell Co. 57, 3W Quitman Co. 37
Quarterfinal: 1E Pelham 62, 4W Stewart Co. 18
Quarterfinal: 1W Terrell Co. 50, 5E Miller Co. 22
Semifinal: 1E Pelham 67, 3E Seminole Co. 20
Semifinal: 2E Mitchell Co. 49, 1W Terrell Co. 50
Final: 1E Pelham 54, 1W Terrell Co. 20
REGION 2-A (Semis, finals at Clinch Co.):
Boys:
2nd round: #6 Telfair Co. 59, #7 Atkinson Co. 49
2nd round: #5 Lanier Co. 85, #8 Charlton Co. 55
Quarterfinal: #4 Irwin Co. 61, #5 Lanier Co. 55
Quarterfinal: #3 Wilcox Co. 60, #6 Telfair Co. 56
Semifinal: #3 Wilcox Co. 88, #2 Turner Co. 67
Semifinal: #4 Irwin Co. 35, #1 Clinch Co. 71
Final: #3 Wilcox Co. vs. #1 Clinch Co. - Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls:
Play-in game: #8 Clinch Co. 33, #9 Irwin Co. 27
2nd round: #6 Atkinson Co. 39, #7 Charlton Co. 35
2nd round: #8 Clinch Co. 41, #5 Echols Co. 39
Quarterfinal: #4 Lanier Co. 64, #8 Clinch Co. 36
Quarterfinal: #3 Turner Co. 50, #6 Atkinson Co. 39
Semifinal: #3 Turner Co. 40, #2 Wilcox Co. 37
Semifinal: #4 Lanier Co. 19, #1 Telfair Co. 65
Final: #3 Turner Co. 35, #1 Telfair Co. 54
GICAA REGION 1-AA (Games at Central Fellowship):
Boys:
Play-in game: #5 Skipstone vs. #4 Covenant- Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal: Skipstone/Covenant vs. #1 Sherwood Christian- Thursday at 5:00 p.m.
Semifinal: #3 Calvary Christian vs. #2 Central Fellowship- Thursday at 8:00 p.m.
Third place game: Friday at 5:00 p.m.
Final: Friday at 8:00 p.m.
Girls:
Play-in game: #5 Calvary Christian vs. #4 Sherwood Christian- Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
Semfinal: Calvary/Sherwood winner vs. #1 Skipstone- Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Semifinal: #3 Covenant vs. #2 Central Fellowship- Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Third place game: Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Final: Friday at 6:30 p.m.
