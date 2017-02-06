UPDATE: Details released in fatal Bainbridge wreck

Officials with Bainbridge Public Safety responded to an accident on 27N and Bethel Road Monday afternoon. (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety - Facebook)

The Georgia State Patrol and Bainbridge Public Safety have finalized a report on a fatal wreck near Bainbridge Monday afternoon.

Officials responded to that accident on Highway 27 North and Bethel Road around 4 p.m.

Brenda Gail Solis, the driver of the car, was killed when her vehicle collided with a semi truck, driven by Anthony Mincey of Edison.

A helicopter was called to airlift the passenger of the car, 26 year old Isesha Robinson, to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

According to the report by GSP, Solis pulled out in front of the semi from Bethel Road onto Highway 27. That caused the semi to hit the driver's side of the car and push it into the median.

Troopers say Solis lived nearby from where the crash happened on Bethel Road.

Both lanes of 27 were blocked due to the accident, they reopened several hours after.

This intersection was the same location of a fatal accident last Thursday.

