Moultrie - Colquitt County Library awaits renovation project approval

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Staff at the Moultrie - Colquitt County Library say they are shocked at the overwhelming amount of support they have received for a new renovation project.

The library was built in 1965 and has never had a renovation like this.

The project will cost $1.9 million.

State representatives told staff at the library that they have received plenty of requests supporting funding the project.

"I'm not terribly surprised because anytime I've ever talked about this project in the community, I get nothing but excitement and good feedback. I got a call on Friday from one of our representatives, he said we have received a ton of emails and phone calls from Colquitt County so we definitely know how people feel," said Holly Phillips, library director.

Phillips says the state representatives have been helpful in this process.

They should know if they received funding by the end of the legislation session in April.

