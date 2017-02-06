Building agreement extended for second time

This is another building both share. (Source: WALB)

Both the city and county use the government center building. (Source: WALB)

Officials have yet to come to an agreement about how to share ownership of five major public buildings in Albany.

The city and county have joint ownership of the government center building on Pine Avenue, as well as the judicial building and several others.

Now that those buildings need expensive repairs, leaders must draw up an ownership agreement.

In October, the county approved to extend the amount of time they had to come up with a resolution.

Now that the time is up, they have voted to extend it even longer.

"It's always good to have your city and county working together and I appreciate the good relationship we have with the city, but there are sometimes some legal positions that have to be hashed out between the county and city's attorneys," said Dougherty County Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas.

The county officials will now have until June 30th to come to a resolution with the city.

