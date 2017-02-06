Wanted Florida man arrested in Coffee Co.

A fugitive wanted for aggravated battery in Florida was arrested in Coffee County Sunday morning.

Lorenzo Rodriquez Rivers, 46, was initially reported missing, but was found at a service station in Willacoochee.

Deputies in Coffee and Atkinson counties worked together to return Rivers to his home.

In the process, officials discovered he was wanted in Miami.

Rivers was transported to the Coffee County Jail, where he will remain until extradition to Florida.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.