11 counties to receive aid under FEMA disaster declaration - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

11 counties to receive aid under FEMA disaster declaration

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: FEMA) (Source: FEMA)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Eleven counties in Southwest Georgia have qualified to receive FEMA assistance. 

Those counties are:

  • Baker
  • Brooks
  • Calhoun
  • Clay
  • Cook
  • Crisp
  • Dougherty
  • Thomas
  • Turner
  • Wilcox
  • Worth

Officials encourage affected residents to register with FEMA, even if they have insurance.

To register:

  • Log onto DisasterAssistance.gov;
  • Download the official FEMA app at Google Play or the Apple App Store.
  • Call 800-621-3362. Persons who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. If you use 711 or VRS or require accommodations while visiting a center, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 
  • Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find the nearest center in southwest Georgia, log onto fema.gov and search for FEMA: DRC Locator.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.   

Powered by Frankly