Severe Weather Awareness Week kicks off in Georgia

Monday kicks off Severe Weather Awareness Week in Georgia.

After two major severe weather events in one month in South Georgia, emergency officials are encouraging residents to prepare for future weather events.

"We don't want to become complacent. Severe weather is serious. It can affect you in many different ways and we need to prepare for it. We need to have a plan in place," Dougherty Co. EMA director Ron Rowe said.

Each day of Severe Weather Awareness Week has a different focus:

Monday - Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: A NOAA Weather Radio can give residents instant alerts when severe weather watches or warnings are issued for the area. Officials encourage families to prepare a 72-hour emergency kit and know where to take shelter.

- Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: A NOAA Weather Radio can give residents instant alerts when severe weather watches or warnings are issued for the area. Officials encourage families to prepare a 72-hour emergency kit and know where to take shelter. Tuesday - Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and warning.

- Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and warning. Wednesday - Tornado Safety: Choose a location to take shelter during a tornado warning.

- Tornado Safety: Choose a location to take shelter during a tornado warning. Thursday - Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule to know when it's safe to go outside during lightning events.

- Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule to know when it's safe to go outside during lightning events. Friday - Flood Safety: Copy important documents and seal them in a watertight container.

The WALB Weather App is another way to keep up-to-date with the weather forecast. It's free on the Apple and Android market.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.