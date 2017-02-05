ASU women's tennis seeking new leadership - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU women's tennis seeking new leadership

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
Lenny Gray (Source: WALB) Lenny Gray (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

One week out from its first match, Albany State is seeking a new women's tennis coach.

Former leader James Allen "Lenny" Gray, Jr. told WALB he was relieved of his duties on Friday.

The university released a statement Sunday night.

Albany State athletic director Sherie Gordon announced a change in leadership with the women’s tennis program, ending the tenure of interim head coach James Lenny Gray.

In one year under Gray, the ASU women’s tennis program compiled a 3-16 overall record, including a SIAC conference mark of 3-10.

“We thank Coach Gray for his service to our women’s tennis program and to the University,” Gordon said. “We wish him well in his future endeavors”.

A search for new leadership will begin immediately to find a new head coach. 

