Tift's Horne continuing career at Virginia Tech

Tift County basketball has had a recent track record of sending players to the ACC.

This year was no different.

Preston "PJ" Horne will be suiting up for Virginia Tech next season.

The Tift County forward has averaged just under 25 points and 8 rebounds per game.

The two-time region player of the year also leads the 23-2 blue devils in blocks.

When he heads up to Blacksburg, Virginia, he wont be alone.

His cousin, and former Blue Devil Tyrie Jackson is already at Virginia Tech.

Horne said having family and a familiar teammate at the next level will make the transition seamless.

"He gave me a couple tips, he was like 'it's harder, it's kind of like here but 10 times harder because its college and its going to be that way,'" said Horne. "You just got to go with the grind."

Horne still has work to do at Tift County.

His squad finished first in the region in the regular season. They have their eyes on a state title run this postseason.

