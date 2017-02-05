Falcons, Patriots fans gather to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Falcons, Patriots fans gather to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Falcons and Patriots fans alike gathered to celebrate and root for their teams Sunday night, including in Albany.

WALB News 10 found people from both fan bases at Buffalo Wild Wings.

One fan, Lyndon Jones, said it's nice to see fans for both teams come together and have a good time.

"I feel like it just brings people together," Jones said. "Despite all the controversy, everything's that's been going around the country right now, but, usually I like the fact we can just get together, enjoy the game and just have fun."

Jones said he was ready for this year to be the Falcons' year.

