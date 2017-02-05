Troopers warn against drunk driving after Super Bowl

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Robert Corbin said Sunday there are a lot of troopers on the roads in the Albany area right now. (Source: WALB)

With a lot of people celebrating for the Super Bowl on Sunday night, the Georgia State Patrol wants you to stay safe on the roads.

He said it's easy to avoid driving under the influence.

"The best thing people can do is to have them a sober, designated driver," said Trooper Corbin. "The cost of getting a DUI now is extremely high. Make a phone call. Everyone has got a friend."

You can use the Drive Sober Georgia app to find a safe ride home in the Albany area.

