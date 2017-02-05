Check presented to Albany family after benefit concert

"It shows that Albany is a community," said Williams (Source: WALB)

For one family who lost everything in the storms last month, an Albany bar and grill partnered with their church to try and offer some needed relief.

Last Saturday night, a benefit concert was held at Icons in downtown Albany.

The benefit raised money and household items for one family that attends Gethsemane Worship Center.

On Sunday, the check for $650 was presented to the family at the 11 a.m. church service.

"Spirit is worth much more than money. We really got to see the spirit of Albany that night. We were not expecting that type of turn out but it shows that Albany is a real community and people care about each other," said Icons Owner Torry Williams.

They are still raising money and collecting donations.

You can visit the Gethsemane Worship Center's home page if you would like to make a contribution.

