Relief concert benefits storm survivors in Albany

By Emileigh Forrester, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Several religious groups hosted a free benefit concert for storm relief in Albany Saturday night.

The Temple of Refuge Church sponsored the concert and Mount Zion Baptist Church hosted.

Nationally known gospel singer John P. Kee performed.

The concert was free, but according to Kee's Facebook page, organizers asked people to bring something to donate to tornado survivors.

