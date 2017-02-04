Church passes out new household supplies for storm survivors

"Whenever there's a storm, they send it out to the community or the local churches and we give it out," said Arthur Medlock, a minister with the US 19 Church of Christ. (Source: WALB)

Religious groups have stepped up to help storm survivors the past few weeks, and Saturday was no different.

Members of the US 19 Church of Christ handed out donations.

Their goal is to make sure everyone gets what they need to recover from the tornadoes and storms.

They gave out new household supplies including clothes, cleaning supplies and furniture.

All of it comes from a Church of Christ warehouse in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Whenever there's a storm, they send it out to the community or the local churches and we give it out," said Arthur Medlock, a minister with the US 19 Church of Christ. "They've always made known that, hey, let them know that you all are doing the work."

This isn't the end for the Churches of Christ. They've got more truckloads headed their way and they hope to have new appliances to give out to storm survivors in the coming weeks as well.

