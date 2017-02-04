Veterans group returns to give out more vouchers

"It helped me out tremendously. It was a great experience. I was in and out in less than 10 minutes," said Arthur Jones, a U.S. Navy Veteran. (Source: WALB)

The Disabled American Veterans group returned to Albany Saturday to hand out more vouchers for veterans affected by the storms.

"It's been a lot because we're going through a lot and a lot of people need some help," said Denise Reed, who is the spouse of a veteran.

The DAV originally announced it was going to give out those vouchers starting Tuesday.

Thursday, WALB News 10 reported that hundreds of those veterans in the Albany area still needed help. Some even waited hours hoping to receive that financial help from the DAV.

Saturday, the group had more vouchers for $250 each to hand out to those affected.

"They're for lodging, clothing, food things that were lost and for the veteran being displaced during this time," said Donald Warren with the DAV.

"It helped me out tremendously. It was a great experience. I was in and out in less than 10 minutes," said Arthur Jones, a U.S. Navy Veteran.

Officials said Friday they planned to give out 150 more of those aid vouchers.

