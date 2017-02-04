Saturday night's high school basketball scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Saturday night's high school basketball scores

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
Albany High defeated Monroe (Source: WALB) Albany High defeated Monroe (Source: WALB)
(WALB) -

High school basketball scores around south Georgia from Saturday night:

Boys:

Camden Co. 37, Tift Co. 63

Brooks Co. 40, Thomasville 40

Valdosta 64, Coffee 69

Lee Co 55, Houston Co. 51

Wilcox Co. 72, Turner Co. 71

Bainbridge 57, Seminole Co. 56

Albany 68, Monroe 63

Girls:

Camden Co. 29, Tift Co. 40

Brooks Co. 37, Thomasville 35

Valdosta 51, Coffee 53

Albany 44, Monroe 58

Wilcox Co. 60, Turner Co. 54

Lee Co. 29, Houston Co. 39

