Saturday night's high school basketball scores

High school basketball scores around south Georgia from Saturday night:
Boys:
Camden Co. 37, Tift Co. 63
Brooks Co. 40, Thomasville 40
Valdosta 64, Coffee 69
Lee Co 55, Houston Co. 51
Wilcox Co. 72, Turner Co. 71
Bainbridge 57, Seminole Co. 56
Albany 68, Monroe 63
Girls:
Camden Co. 29, Tift Co. 40
Brooks Co. 37, Thomasville 35
Valdosta 51, Coffee 53
Albany 44, Monroe 58
Wilcox Co. 60, Turner Co. 54
Lee Co. 29, Houston Co. 39
