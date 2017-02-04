Little Caesars Love Kitchen comes to Albany

"Something as little as a meal can make a big difference," said Rowe (Source: WALB)

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen rolled into the Radium Springs neighborhood in Dougherty County to give meals to more than 200 people affected by the storms and tornadoes.

The pizza kitchen on wheels travels across the country feeding the hungry.

They handed out pizzas for four hours Saturday.

The kitchen on wheels was set up at the corner of Highway 19 and Holly Drive.

"We just want to give back and the little thing of just giving someone a meal can really make a difference," said Latasha Rowe, General Manager.

All the employees who volunteered were from the Little Caesars on Slappey Boulevard in Albany.

