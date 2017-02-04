Albany church collects donations - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany church collects donations

Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church took up donations (Source: WALB) Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church took up donations (Source: WALB)
"We are supposed to love one another," said Paulette Williams (Source: WALB) "We are supposed to love one another," said Paulette Williams (Source: WALB)
"I want to give back to my community," said Soloman (Source: WALB) "I want to give back to my community," said Soloman (Source: WALB)

Almost two weeks after the tornadoes, an Albany church is still taking donations for the Red Cross and families affected by the storm in Albany. 

"Giving back is what it's all about. We are supposed to love one another. This is just a way we can show the community that we love them, that we're here for them. Anything we can do to help, we certainly will try to do," said member, Paulette Williams. 

Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church signed up to be a host site for the Red Cross to take donations. 

They also partnered with Tiffany Soloman and her sisters from Delta Sigma Theta at Fort Valley State University to collect items for families in need. 

Those families will get non-perishable food and bags of household items and toiletries.

"I am always willing to contribute to my hometown. Just show support to families that were actually affected by the tornadoes that just passed," said Soloman. 

