Church in Turner Co. destroyed by storm

"We are hoping that we will have church again here soon," said Pastor Traywick (Source: WALB)

The only thing left is the pulpit area and the bathroom in the back (Source: WALB)

Members of Wideman Chapel are grateful for their lives, but are missing their church home.

Insulation and pieces of the ceiling cover Bibles and the pews.

The pastor says it's tough to see the damage, but he's keeping hope.

"I couldn't believe it. I was like did this really happen? Is this a dream?" said Pastor Artis Traywick.

Pastor Traywick says the past few weeks has been one of the hardest for him and his church family.

"We received a call saying that a tree had fallen on the church. I was like oh my goodness, wow. I couldn't believe it. I was overwhelmed. I came down to look at it and almost cried," said Pastor Traywick.

Wideman Chapel Deliverance Church was destroyed during the first storm on January 2.

The only thing left standing is the area near the pulpit and the back room and bathroom.

"To look at it, the way that the tree it just broke off and like it literally jumped on top of the church. That amazed me right there," said Pastor Traywick.

They are still unable to hold church or Sunday school.

"We're currently having church at a house right now. In fact, the house right down the street here," said Pastor Traywick.

Moving forward, Pastor Traywick says he has one goal for the church.

"I just would like to see it come back up, from the ground up," said Pastor Traywick.

He is hopeful that some miracle will help repair the church and they will be able to hold a Sunday service in the chapel again sometime soon.

"We miss our church and we'll be glad to get back on the road and get back on our feet," said Pastor Traywick.

All donations are accepted.

Send donations to Pastor Artis Traywick at 112 Savannah Street, Fitzgerald, GA, 31750.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.