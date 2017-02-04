Multi-Agency Resource Center closes, support still available

Local agencies are still open to help those in need (Source: American Red Cross)

The American Red Cross and other partners have closed their multi-agency resource center in Albany. It's been open the past few days as a one-stop-shop for recovery resources, serving more than 600 people affected by the storms.

Local agencies want residents in the community to know that they are still available to lend a hand with storm relief efforts.

Saturday was the last day for the center, but the Red Cross is still helping with casework and recovery planning resources such as health and mental health support for tornado survivors.

Anyone with significant home damage to report is urged to call 571-419-3605.

Partner agencies can also be reached after Saturday at the following numbers:

Salvation Army - (229) 430-2120

Operation Blessing - (757) 284-9182

Strive 2 Thrive - (229) 317-7182

City of Albany Department of Community and Economic Development - (229) 483-7694

Albany Rescue Mission - (229) 435-7615

Senior Resource Center of Georgia - (229) 430-9100

Samaritan's Purse - (760) 518-7301

Additionally, all impacted residents are encouraged to register with FEMA by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.