FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center for Crisp Co. storm survivors

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a new Disaster Recovery Center in Crisp County Monday morning.

It will be at the Cordele Fire Rescue located at 112 Eddie Road.

The hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Second Disaster Recovery Center to open Monday at the Albany Mall

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, FEMA and U.S. Small Business Association representatives will be on site to help storm survivors.

Berrien, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Turner and Wilcox Counties are disaster-designated.

FEMA wants survivors to register before visiting a Disaster Recover Center, but they can also do so at the center.

READ MORE: How to register with FEMA

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.