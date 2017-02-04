TRAFFIC ALERT: City officials set to close down Dawson Road area

Roads will be closed down from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. (WALB image)

City officials will close down select roadways within the community. The 2900 block of Old Dawson Road will be closed to traffic between Pointe North Boulevard and Colonial Drive.

Officials expect the roadway to be closed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Detour signs will be installed to aid drivers. The detour routes will utilize Beattie Road, Westgate Drive, Pointe North Boulevard, and Colonial Drive.

Drivers are advised to follow the designated detour route, remain alert to changing conditions, and expect delays.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.