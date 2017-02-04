TRAFFIC ALERT: Whispering Pines back open after two vehicle acci - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Whispering Pines back open after two vehicle accident

By Michael Reed, Digital Content Producer
A two vehicle collision closed down two lanes of Whispering Pines (WALB image) A two vehicle collision closed down two lanes of Whispering Pines (WALB image)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Both lanes on the 1700 block of Whispering Pines have now been reopened.

Officials closed down the roadway early Saturday morning due to a two vehicle accident.

There were some reports of injuries, though none were life threatening.

