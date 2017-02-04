TRAFFIC ALERT: Whispering Pines back open after two vehicle accident

A two vehicle collision closed down two lanes of Whispering Pines (WALB image)

Both lanes on the 1700 block of Whispering Pines have now been reopened.

Officials closed down the roadway early Saturday morning due to a two vehicle accident.

There were some reports of injuries, though none were life threatening.

