Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores for Friday, February 3, 2017:

BOYS:

Tift Co. 76, Bainbridge 42

Colquitt Co. 58, Lee Co. 50

Valdosta 59, Lowndes 50

Warner Robins 106, Thomas Co. Central 63

Carver 67, Westover 49

Cook 78, Dougherty 61

Early Co. 62, Albany 46

Pelham 60, Brooks Co. 26

Calhoun Co. 59, Terrell Co. 58

Seminole Co. 61, Mitchell Co. 59

Turner Co. 81, Echols Co. 28

Clinch Co. 82, Telfair Co. 45

Wilcox Co. 69, Irwin Co. 44

GIRLS:

Colquitt Co. 55, Lee Co. 26

Lowndes 69, Valdosta 67

Bainbridge 40, Tift Co. 34

Warner Robins 88, Thomas Co. Central 50

Early Co. 55, Albany 40

Pelham 62, Brooks Co. 49

Mitchell Co. 52, Seminole Co. 26

Turner Co. 70, Echols Co. 53

Telfair Co. 50, Clinch Co. 21

Deerfield-Windsor 43, Southland 40

Terrell Academy 60, GA Christian 32

