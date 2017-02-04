Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores for Friday, February 3, 2017:
BOYS:
Tift Co. 76, Bainbridge 42
Colquitt Co. 58, Lee Co. 50
Valdosta 59, Lowndes 50
Warner Robins 106, Thomas Co. Central 63
Carver 67, Westover 49
Cook 78, Dougherty 61
Early Co. 62, Albany 46
Pelham 60, Brooks Co. 26
Calhoun Co. 59, Terrell Co. 58
Seminole Co. 61, Mitchell Co. 59
Turner Co. 81, Echols Co. 28
Clinch Co. 82, Telfair Co. 45
Wilcox Co. 69, Irwin Co. 44
GIRLS:
Colquitt Co. 55, Lee Co. 26
Lowndes 69, Valdosta 67
Bainbridge 40, Tift Co. 34
Warner Robins 88, Thomas Co. Central 50
Early Co. 55, Albany 40
Pelham 62, Brooks Co. 49
Mitchell Co. 52, Seminole Co. 26
Turner Co. 70, Echols Co. 53
Telfair Co. 50, Clinch Co. 21
Deerfield-Windsor 43, Southland 40
Terrell Academy 60, GA Christian 32
