Amerigroup serves storm victims - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
The group handed out meals (Source:WALB) The group handed out meals (Source:WALB)
Cicily Florence, Senior Marketing Representative (Source:WALB) Cicily Florence, Senior Marketing Representative (Source:WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A health care provider used to helping people is lending a hand now to storm victims.

Amerigroup Community Care is one of four health plans folks in Georgia on Medicaid can choose from.

Representatives from the program passed out meals, school supplies and hygiene items at the civic center. 

Members say they wanted to give back after they saw how much damage the storms had caused.  

"I was in need myself," said Senior Marketing Representative Cicily Florence. "I saw the need this time for the recent tornado to give back."

The group also used the event to teach people about its services.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  80 jobs up for grabs at new and expanded Hamilton Relay call center

    Monday, May 8 2017 4:37 AM EDT
    Hamilton Relay is looking to fill more than 80 open positions that were created after the call center was expanded and rebuilt following January's devastating storm.

  Crisp Co. sends two firefighters to help fight West Mims Fire

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:40 PM EDT
    Two Crisp County firefighters headed to Southeast Georgia Sunday helping fight a massive wildfire.. Charlton County, Georgia is getting help from different departments across the state, including Crisp County, to fight the West Mims Fire.

  Girl Scouts hosts award ceremony for highest honors

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:35 PM EDT
    Sunday was a big day for some young girls in South Georgia. The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia held a special ceremony to honor girls and volunteers. The organization presented the girls with the highest awards...gold, silver and bronze stars.

