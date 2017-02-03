Amerigroup serves storm victims

A health care provider used to helping people is lending a hand now to storm victims.

Amerigroup Community Care is one of four health plans folks in Georgia on Medicaid can choose from.

Representatives from the program passed out meals, school supplies and hygiene items at the civic center.

Members say they wanted to give back after they saw how much damage the storms had caused.

"I was in need myself," said Senior Marketing Representative Cicily Florence. "I saw the need this time for the recent tornado to give back."

The group also used the event to teach people about its services.

